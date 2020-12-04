 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Stagnation Advisory until 11AM MST SAT. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

