Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Stagnation Advisory until 11AM MST SAT. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!