Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

