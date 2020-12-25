 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

