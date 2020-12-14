 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until 5AM MST MON. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News