 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News