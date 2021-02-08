 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Generally clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

