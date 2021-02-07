 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

