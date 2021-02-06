 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

