Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Twin Falls, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.