Twin Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Twin Falls, with winds reaching 30 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's lo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Saturday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Twin Falls area…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today…
This evening in Twin Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Twin Fall…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.