Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Thursday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

