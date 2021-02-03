 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.

