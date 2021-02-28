 Skip to main content
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

