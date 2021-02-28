Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecas…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. …
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. How like…
Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Twin Falls c…
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye …
This evening in Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Thursday. I…
This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Mostly clear skies this evening, then windy with a few showers late. Low 33F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph,…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It wi…