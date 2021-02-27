Twin Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Twin Falls Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Twin Falls c…
Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecas…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. …
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. How like…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted.…
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye …
This evening in Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Thursday. I…
Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in T…