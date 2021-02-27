Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Twin Falls Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.