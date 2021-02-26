 Skip to main content
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 30F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

