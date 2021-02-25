 Skip to main content
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening in Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

