Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Twin Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.