 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Twin Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taller than a house?! Huge snowman built in New York

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News