Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Mostly clear skies this evening, then windy with a few showers late. Low 33F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

