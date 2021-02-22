 Skip to main content
Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Twin Falls folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

