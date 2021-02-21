Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Sunday. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Twin Falls could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
