Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Saturday, Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west.