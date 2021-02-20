For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Saturday, Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 29-degree low is fore…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is for…
Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted.…
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Plan on a r…
This evening in Twin Falls: Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be jus…