Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening in Twin Falls: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Twin Falls area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit magicvalley.com for more weather updates.

