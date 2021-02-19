 Skip to main content
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Periods of snow. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Twin Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

Local Weather

