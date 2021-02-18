 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman takes disabled raccoon for daily walks at Tampa rescue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News