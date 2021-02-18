Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.