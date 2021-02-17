Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Twin Falls Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.