Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Occasional rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 33F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tuesday, Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in Twin Falls, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
