Twin Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Monday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
