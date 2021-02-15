 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Monday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 AM MST. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Finding unique ways to break the ice, literally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News