This evening in Twin Falls: Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
