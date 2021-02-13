Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 31F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 5:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 AM MST. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.