Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

