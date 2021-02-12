For the drive home in Twin Falls: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
