 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Twin Falls: A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ice accumulations cover Lexington, Kentucky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News