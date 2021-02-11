For the drive home in Twin Falls: A few passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Twin Falls Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
