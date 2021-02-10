 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho

This evening in Twin Falls: A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.

