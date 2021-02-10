This evening in Twin Falls: A clear sky. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Twin Falls will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tod…
Twin Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Friday's winds…
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's lo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. The area will see …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Twin Falls today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degre…
It will be a cold day in Twin Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Scattered showers a…
For the drive home in Twin Falls: Generally clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Twin Falls reside…
Twin Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Twin Falls residents should expect…