This evening in Twin Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Twin Falls area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit magicvalley.com.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
