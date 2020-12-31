This evening's outlook for Twin Falls: Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Twin Falls Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit magicvalley.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
