Tonight's weather conditions in Twin Falls: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Twin Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on magicvalley.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for South Central Idaho
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
