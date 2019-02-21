The Twin Falls School District and many other districts are holding classes Thursday, but many other schools across the region will be closed because of the weather.
School closures include:
- Buhl School District
- Castleford School District
- Filer School District
- Jerome School District
- Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls
- Heritage Academy in Jerome
- St. Edwards Catholic School in Twin Falls
- Canyonside Christian School in Jerome
Other districts remain open, including those in Blaine County, Gooding, Wendell, Kimberly and those in the eastern Magic Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
They're closing schools for this little dab of snow? Sheesh. What will they do when we get a real winter again? We haven't had one in a while.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.