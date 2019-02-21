The Twin Falls School District and many other districts are holding classes Thursday, but many other schools across the region will be closed because of the weather. 

School closures include:

  • Buhl School District
  • Castleford School District
  • Filer School District
  • Jerome School District
  • Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls
  • Heritage Academy in Jerome
  • St. Edwards Catholic School in Twin Falls
  • Canyonside Christian School in Jerome

Other districts remain open, including those in Blaine County, Gooding, Wendell, Kimberly and those in the eastern Magic Valley.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments