"There's no good news in the paper."

It's a complaint we get here fairly frequently. We beg to differ. Although we do cover crime, corruption and car crashes, there's lots more to read every day.

Take today's story by reporter Mychel Matthews on Twin Falls public arts champion Art Hoag. Matthews often writes stories of people and things we see around town every day, but might not know a lot about.

Julie Ferraro went up to the Wood River Valley on Saturday to bring you her take on the Sun Valley Tour de Force. Ferraro is a crime reporter by day but has been a car nut all her life.

It's finally fair time, which is great news. And we'll be bringing you stories about county fairs for the rest of the summer. Check out this story by Mini-Cassia reporter Laurie Welch on the Minidoka County fair and one family's 4-H efforts within the city limits.

4-H goats

Zytus Fowler, 6, right, Kyra Fowler, 12, and Ryka Fowler, 16, feed their 4-H goats cheese snacks on July 24 at their Rupert home.

 LAURIE WELCH, TIMES-NEWS

What's your good news? Remember you can send in news tips (both good and bad news) by email to frontdoor@magicvalley.com. Giving us a few days of notice helps us plan to be at an event, and the more information you can send, the better.

As always, thanks for reading and for being a member,

Editor Alison Smith

