‘We need all hands on deck’: Amid crisis, hospitals pause employee vaccine mandate

The situation is similar at Saint Al’s.

“While we remain committed to our vaccine requirement policy, we are pausing the deadline for our Idaho colleagues while crisis standards of care have been activated,” said Mark Snider, a spokesperson for Saint Al’s, by phone. “We anticipate very few of our colleagues will be out of compliance, but right now the decision was reached because we want our staff to focus on patient care.”

While both hospitals have paused their requirements indefinitely, starting on Oct. 1, Gehrke said that unvaccinated employees will be required to take a COVID-19 test twice a week in order to come to work. Saint Al’s has not announced a similar requirement, according to Snider.

As of Friday, St. Luke’s had more than 400 employees out due to COVID-19-related illnesses. About 45% of those employees have tested positive for COVID-19, while others are awaiting test results, quarantining because of a known exposure, or staying home with COVID-19-like symptoms despite having tested negative, Gehrke said. About 60% of those not working are from the hospital’s non-clinical team — positions like cleaning staff, or food workers — while the rest work in clinical positions.

Gehrke said the hospital has not tracked what percentage of those workers out sick are unvaccinated.