'We are just living our lives in a different way': Using art to help obsessive-compulsive disorder

TWIN FALLS — Robyn Vanden Bosch just wants a little bit of control. Her art allows her to find order in the world.
“I would go crazy without this,” Vanden Bosch said. “It’s so relaxing to me.”
Diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder, Vanden Bosch uses her art to capture a moment of control. Most of her time she cleans and checks to make sure the oven is off. And she is plagued by repetitive, unwanted thoughts. In simple terms, OCD is like a constantly overhanging cloud, reminding an individual of all the things that could go wrong.
Growing up, she felt misunderstood.
“I didn’t know what I was doing when I was a kid,” Vanden Bosch said. “My parents told me the things I was doing was stupid.”
Finally, she has found solace in creating art. Her style is unique, stylized and could be considered maddening.
But for Vanden Bosch, it focuses her attention on something other than intrusive thoughts.
Vanden Bosch shapes hundreds of tiny, uniform polymer balls from clay. If any are too big, too small or squished, she disposes of all of them and starts over. Once they are all consistent in size, she bakes them in the oven.
From there, she lays out an empty canvas and fills in all of the empty space with her miniature dots. After hours of packing them down, an image materializes.
“It gives my brain something else to think about,” Vanden Bosh said.
Her art pieces range from images of the Perrine Bridge to Batman’s signature symbol to gorgeous fall days. These pieces have been featured in Magic Valley’s Art & Soul annual art competition three times.
Vanden Bosch also runs a day care out of her house. Throughout the day, she reminds herself that she may lose control of the cleanliness with the children she watches, but her studio offers a space where she can find calm and regain control.
She knows she is one of many who function this way, with obsessive-compulsive tendencies at the core of their daily lives.
“We’re not weird or strange,” Vanden Bosch said. “We are just living our lives in a different way.”
