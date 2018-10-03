TWIN FALLS
It’s that spooktacular time of year where you can say things like “spooktacular” and be taken seriously.
To celebrate what some argue is the greatest month of the year, here is a list of 10 seasonal events for fall lovers in the Magic Valley.
The Twin Falls Corn Maze
Twin Falls’ 12-acre maze is back. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 4 at Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road West. The non-haunted mazes cost $7 for adults and $5 for children 3-12. The maze will be haunted Oct. 19, 20, 26, 27 and 31, from 8 to 10 p.m., when admission will be $10 for adults and $7 for children. There are also games, a straw bale slide and more. Twinfallscornmaze.com.
Ha unted Swamp
If you are looking for spooks, this is the right place. Co-owner Gary Miller said that the Haunted Swamp is now a mile and a quarter long. Open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Nov. 2 and 3 at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children under 9. Kiddie Day is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20, $7 each. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze
Open 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to maze, slides and playground is $9 for ages 6 and older, $6 for ages 3-5 on Fridays and Saturdays and $7 for ages 6 and older, $5 for ages 3-5 on Mondays-Thursdays or before 2 p.m. Friday. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Howl-O-Ween Pet Photography
A Halloween photography event for pets, along with other activities. Hosted by Fearless Photography and the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, this event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at the animal shelter, 420 Victory Ave. Admission is $10 or a bag of new, unopened dog or cat food. Donations go to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.
“The Ooky Spooky Light Show”
Ghoulish Halloween favorites such as “Superstition,” “Thriller” and “Monster Mash” play as creepy imagery appears on the dome. The Halloween program will have showings at 1:30, 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday in the Faulkner Planetarium at College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students, including CSI students with valid student ID; children under age 2 admitted for free. Receive $1 off a ticket if you come in costume. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Trick or Treat Main Street
Trick-or-treaters should come to Main Avenue between 2 and 4 p.m. Oct. 27 between Jerome Street and Fairfield Street. Make sure to be careful when crossing the street, organizer Susan Hall said. The event has nearly doubled in size since it began, with thousands of people coming to downtown for the event, Hall said. Call 208-735-1105 for more information.
Haunted Mansions of Albion
Open 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25, 29, 30, 31 and Nov. 1 and 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday of October and Nov. 2 and 3 at 437 East North Street in Albion. Tickets for adults and children are $25 at the door or $24 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Magic Valley Corn Maze
Celebrating its fifth year, this family fun event is open 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays, with hauntings between 7 and 11 p.m. General admission is $5, a Saturday night ticket is $10. Their snack shack also hosts funnel cakes, caramel apples and hot chocolate for that seasonal sweet tooth. Magic Valley Corn Maze is located at 4301-4345 E. 3700 North, Hansen. For more information go to magicvalleycornmaze.com.
CSI Super Corn Maze
The maze is open for business until Oct. 27 across the street from the Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road in Twin Falls. The maze is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 1 to 10 p.m Saturdays. Tickets for ages 4 and up is $4. For more information about this event, contact Chance Munns at 208-732-6431 or cmunns@csi.edu.
Nightmare on Main Street
Ketchum’s annual pre-Halloween Party is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct. 28 on Main Street in downtown Ketchum. Music is courtesy of DJ Locomotive. Make sure to dress to impress for the 10 p.m. costume contest.
