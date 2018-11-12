Weeds are a continual challenge for food production. They compete with crops for valuable nutrients, space, sunlight and water, and often result in smaller crop yields. Weed control is estimated to cost farmers at least $1.6 billion annually, impacting profit margins and jeopardizing the global food supply.
Multiple weed-control techniques are used to manage the problem, but teams of researchers at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale are looking at a unique way to address the complex struggle.
Use no-till practices to reduce weeds
The study starts with soil from a 49-year-old no-till plot at the Southern Illinois University-Belleville Research Center maintained by farm manager Ronald Krausz. This past year a student joined the project. Sarah Dintelmann is a senior, working on a double major in crop, soil and environmental management as well as agribusiness economics.
Working under Karla Gage, assistant professor in the departments of plant, soil and agricultural systems and plant biology, Dintelmann gathered soil samples from the no-till plot. She then transferred the test soil back to the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale campus where half was sent for detailed testing and the rest kept in a greenhouse.
This fall Dintelmann has kept a careful watch on the greenhouse soil to monitor weed growth and report on the various species that survive in the soil. The careful analysis will reflect how no-till practices affect weed persistence in the seedbank after 49 years.
No-till agriculture is a common agricultural-production practice for soil conservation. Southern Illinois University was a leader in no-till-production research beginning in the late 1960s and throughout the career of weed scientist George Kapusta before his retirement in 1998.
Fewer herbicides mean better sustainability
Kapusta began the study to look at the long-term interactions of tillage and fertilizer treatments on production, but the weeds had not been studied. With weeds continually adapting and evolving resistance to herbicides, the team hopes to determine the value of long-term no-till-production practices for farmers.
“We have to start figuring out something to do to control weeds besides using herbicides all of the time,” Dintelmann said.
Gage sees the value of looking at alternative ways to suppress weed growth.
“It is important to integrate other methods of weed control with the use of herbicides to help combat the evolution of herbicide resistance,” Gage said. “Cover crops and tillage are examples of cultural practices that growers may choose to use to suppress weeds. However the use of tillage may also cause a reduction in soil organic matter and other conservation benefits.”
Look at soil depth to evaluate impact
When gathering the soil samples, the team distinguished between the various depths of the soil to determine if tillage actually placed weeds in the right soil depth to allow access to necessary nutrients and sunlight to encourage unwanted growth. The samples were taken at multiple inch variables to evaluate the growth – 2-, 4-, 6- and 8-inch depths. The team is hoping to learn more about weed distribution in the soil to improve understanding of tillage as a management practice.
“We wanted to see if tillage actually threw seeds down into the 6- to 8-inch depths,” Dintelmann said.
If weed seeds are deposited deep in the soil by tillage, they may remain dormant for long periods – even decades – before they eventually lose the ability to germinate and grow. That’s why the team is analyzing the effects of the long-term no-till practice that may have prevented weeds from becoming part of the soil seedbank.
“The best way to keep weeds out of your seedbank is to prevent them from getting there originally,” Dintelmann said.
Study to be completed next year
While the soil comes from a long-managed plot, the actual study of the treatment effects on the weeds began more recently. The team examined in-field growth and development of weeds this past year, and then ran the study again this year to replicate their findings.
The team will compare the results from the soil seedbank study with the in-field weed-emergence data from the experimental plots to see how accurately the seedbank represents the weeds emerging in the field and vice-versa. The goal is to publish the unique research in the next year or so.
A Belleville native, Dintelmann said she sees the research as another important factor for farmers and those in the agricultural industry to consider when it comes to weed-control topics.
“There are some other research stations that have almost 50 years of no-till trials going on, but this is the first time anyone has really looked at the weed-seedbank composition over that time,” she said.
