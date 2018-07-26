More than 100 years ago, the Magic Valley’s founders secured a vital resource for sustaining life in the desert: water rights.
Twin Falls is in a better position than other Idaho cities of similar size because of its pressurized irrigation system. That allows the city to capitalize on surface water, rather than pulling strictly from groundwater.
But as the region hits another population boom, we wonder: Is the Magic Valley’s water supply prepared for growth?
See the story on Page E1.
