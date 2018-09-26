From Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir to Lava Creek Lake and from Thousands Springs to Dierkes Lake, the Magic Valley is chock-full of opportunities for outdoor water recreation. Whether you’re an angler, boater, swimmer or diver, south-central Idaho’s waters have something for everyone.
But recent population growth and the emergence of new technology is changing life on the water.
Some sports, like the Idaho Regatta in Burley, are struggling to maintain a steady number of participants. But others, like kayaking at Centennial Waterfront Park in Twin Falls, is so popular that it's cutting into the number of motorized boats that travel through.
Despite the changes, water recreation remains a major draw in south-central Idaho, and is likely to remain one for as long as the region has thriving waterways. See the story on E1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.