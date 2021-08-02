Water conservation districts honor people who developed more efficient water use

BURLEY — The Mini-Cassia soil and water conservation districts held an annual awards banquet in July.
Water Conservation & Development was the theme of the awards banquet for the East Cassia and West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCD).
Members of the Burley Irrigation District, Southwest Irrigation District, and the West Cassia Pipeline were honored along with others who have developed more efficient ways to use water in Cassia County.
West Cassia SWCD Board Supervisor Brent Stoker presented the history of the Burley Irrigation District canal system, which brings water from the Minidoka Dam to nearly 48,000 acres of farmland in Cassia County.
To complete the canal system in the early 1900’s, water had to be pumped and lifted 90 feet. Water doesn’t flow uphill, so a series of 3 pump stations were built along the canal route to accommodate the rise in elevation. It was a challenging and arduous project for engineers and manual laborers in those days of harnessed horse and scrapers to accomplish much of the work.
Water has always been a valuable and precious commodity in Southern Idaho’s desert climate. Irrigation water provided by this canal system makes agriculture and farming in Cassia County possible. As 2021 has moved into the hot summer months, the counties are suffering drought conditions and water reductions from most surface sources.
Water rights can be a challenging topic to manage. Idaho water law is determined by "beneficial use", "historic use” or "constitutional" water rights in order to establish a priority date for the use of water. By Idaho law, the oldest priority has the right of 1st use. During drought conditions, junior priority dates are denied water use by law so senior priority dates can obtain water.
In July, a local group of water users called Southwest Irrigation District met and wanted to do better than Idaho Law. Priority dates were not their priority. Led by the most senior priority holders to share real water, so damages to junior priority holders was minimized, all in attendance decided to share and help each other. Senior water right holders took a portion of their right, with the remainder of their right going to junior water right holders. Thereby, all farmers will be able to finish their crop during this year of drought. Because of these “higher” efforts, they have helped each other find solutions like not using surface water from Burley Irrigation District canal water, which are senior priority to Southwest Irrigation District rights.
Drought and lack of water can bring out the worst and the best in people. But many people are trying to do their best during some current challenging drought conditions. Early settlers sacrificed to benefit each other and the future — us. So let’s all follow their example by conserving water and helping one another during this water-short year.