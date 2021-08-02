Water conservation districts honor people who developed more efficient water use

Water rights can be a challenging topic to manage. Idaho water law is determined by "beneficial use", "historic use” or "constitutional" water rights in order to establish a priority date for the use of water. By Idaho law, the oldest priority has the right of 1st use. During drought conditions, junior priority dates are denied water use by law so senior priority dates can obtain water.

In July, a local group of water users called Southwest Irrigation District met and wanted to do better than Idaho Law. Priority dates were not their priority. Led by the most senior priority holders to share real water, so damages to junior priority holders was minimized, all in attendance decided to share and help each other. Senior water right holders took a portion of their right, with the remainder of their right going to junior water right holders. Thereby, all farmers will be able to finish their crop during this year of drought. Because of these “higher” efforts, they have helped each other find solutions like not using surface water from Burley Irrigation District canal water, which are senior priority to Southwest Irrigation District rights.

Drought and lack of water can bring out the worst and the best in people. But many people are trying to do their best during some current challenging drought conditions. Early settlers sacrificed to benefit each other and the future — us. So let’s all follow their example by conserving water and helping one another during this water-short year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0