TWIN FALLS — Ashlyn Weeks loves to get her hands dirty. The 23-year-old artist uses clay to find her zen and line her pocketbook. Weeks has been a potter for almost half her life, starting in high school and never looking back.

Photojournalist Drew Nash sat down with the artist to talk about life, art and how they complement one another in his new series, Expert’s Corner.

Drew Nash (DN): In layman’s terms what are the steps to making a piece of pottery?

Ashlyn Weeks (AW): There are three basic steps to making pottery: Throwing, firing, and glazing. There are so many in between, but when you boil it down, those are the steps that create a finished ceramic piece.

Throwing is the most fun part. This is the step where you spin clay on a pottery wheel. After this step, you can trim and perfect your piece once it’s dried. Every ceramic piece is then fired twice, once in a lower-temperature bisque fire and another high-temperature glaze fire. The bisque fire vitrifies the clay, taking out all the water in between the clay particles. This prepares it for glazing, which is a mixture of chemicals and water. When mixed with water and added to the surface of clay, the glaze seals all of those clay particles and can produce beautiful colors and surface design!

DN: What was your first piece? And do you have a favorite piece?

AW: I can’t remember my very first piece, but I do remember a set of four bowls that I made in high school. These were the size of a small ice cream bowl and thinking back on it, they were awful. I remember I felt so proud that I made four pieces even slightly identical! I still have them.

My favorite pieces are a few that I threw in college. I made four or five vases that I made specifically for a “wood fire,” which is a special type of kiln that is just that, a firing by wood. It takes over 48 hours, and lots of hard, dirty work, but the unique results are well worth it. The ash crystallizes and creates a unique texture on the surface of the pot depending on its position and location in the kiln. My favorite professor had a kiln on his property and we fired it during my last semester. These kilns are very rare and take so much space and time to build. I felt so fortunate to stick a couple of my own pieces in the kiln, and those vases will always hold a fond memory for me — they are also beautiful!

DN: What drew you to pottery in the first place? When did you start?

AW: I would consider myself a creative person. I was always into drawing and painting when I was younger but never really fell in love with the 2D world. I think I just really liked working with my hands and doing something that wasn’t mentally taxing. I took my first pottery class my freshman year of high school, and I loved creating something that wasn’t confined to a flat surface. It came so naturally to me, and I loved clay. Before my first class, I never considered becoming an artist, and I had never worked with clay, but it soon became a great friend. Over the years, clay has become a healing agent — something that helps me process emotions and thoughts that I avoid in the non-art world. I think that’s when and where I felt more of a passion for it, and what compelled me to major in art in college. I never knew that it would shape my life, but I feel so grateful that it has.

DN: What do you wish more people knew about pottery?

AW: I wish people knew how fun it is. And that there are so many ways to have access to try it! Pottery, or art in general, seems like it’s off-limits to those who don’t feel they are “creatives” but it isn’t! Pottery is so fun and forgiving. Even if you don’t feel like you are artistic in any way, pottery will show you otherwise.

I also wish people knew more about the process and how long it takes to make a finished piece. There are so many steps involved, that when you purchase a pottery piece, you are paying for materials but also the endless time that the artist took throwing, trimming, drying, firing, and also designing that piece. Even though you might find something cheaper, pottery pieces are worth it in terms of quality, time and thought.

DN: What advice would you have for someone just starting out?

AW: I would say that even professionals have bad days at the wheel so don’t get discouraged! Whenever you are having a tough day throwing something decent, go back to the basics and start again. Clay is extremely forgiving, and it’s just clay. Starting over isn’t the end of the world.

DN: What’s one pottery lesson you learned the hard way?

AW: To always have safety cones in your kiln. I learned this not that long ago and I will always remember it. I have a manual kiln, which means that I turn it up based on time and temperature that I measure all myself. It has what’s called a “kiln sitter,” which is a lever that holds a cone that melts at a certain temperature. This lever connects to an electrical conductor that helps the kiln run. Once the cone on the inside melts- the lever falls and turns the kiln off! It’s a genius piece of technology for older kiln models, but it would be so much easier to just have a kiln that runs like your oven and turns up and off itself (I’m working on it!) There is a safety system where you put cones that melt next to the peepholes on the side of the kiln, and you can watch them melt too as the kiln heats up to temperature. This is a safe way to know if your kiln is over or under firing and how to keep it going. It’s so important to have these safety cones and here is why:

During this last Christmas season, I was very busy and fired my kiln on a regular basis. I got casual about just trusting my kiln sitter. I knew that it would always turn off the kiln when it reached temperature. To save space and time, I didn’t bother putting safety cones in a bisque fire that was full of a load of Christmas orders, and 10 days before Christmas my kiln sitter never turned off. I was paranoid that it was firing longer than necessary and was kicking myself that I didn’t put safety cones inside for me to watch. 20 hours later, I open the kiln to have all of the pieces I had made for orders for Christmas completely ruined and unusable. I had to scramble to make more in time for Christmas

In pottery, you can try and cheat time, but you can’t. Pottery teaches you patience and humility. Sometimes it has a mind of its own. But as a potter, I’ve learned that you have to take every step and precaution you can to create a high-quality piece of functional artwork.

DN: Anything else you’d like to add?

AW: You can find my work on Instagram and Facebook @ashlynweekspottery. You can find my Etsy shop link there as well. I’m always working on small batches to release every few weeks, as well as always taking custom orders.

Drew Nash is a photojournalist for the Times-News and enjoys making photos of the vibrant communities in the Magic Valley.

