Politics

Lawmaker pushes to impeach Gov. Little

“After Friday’s tantrum from Governor Brad Little, I’m now committed to moving forward to impeaching him. I have entertained it before, now I am all in,” a state representative said.

Local

Twin Falls musician walking his dog survives car crash

“I’ve never felt that level of force before,” Jordan Thornquest said, describing the accident that could have ended his life. “It’s that sensation of blunt force and getting the air knocked out of you, but magnified incredibly. It was beyond anything I knew I could experience."