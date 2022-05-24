WATCH NOW: Canyon Ridge High School class of '22 is inspired and accomplished

TWIN FALLS — The graduating class of Canyon Ridge High School received their diplomas during an outdoor commencement ceremony before a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday night at Riverhawk Stadium.

In the commencement address given by Chance Requa, students were encouraged to look after each themselves and each other.

Rather than passing words of wisdom from old to young, Requa, who is a beloved substitute, wresting coach, and school personality, said he wanted to share some advice that had been found in a book belonging to the senior class president from a neighboring school whose life had been tragically cut short.

"Eliminate the doubt," he said. "Don't be so hard on yourself. You do not have to be perfect. This is where you're meant to be."

Requa further encouraged the graduates to savor the summer after graduation, a period of time he said was second to none.

"I want you to explore, have fun, make mistakes, be safe," Requa said. "But I want you to put yourself first and do so knowing what a wonderful and beautiful support group you have around you, most of whom are in attendance tonight."

Before the ceremony could conclude, graduating senior Ella Oberg instructed the class to transition their tassel from right to left.

"I invite you to grab your tassel on the right," Oberg said. "But before you turn it, please make a promise to yourself that you will lead lives like you have led here and will continue to inspire anyone in any room that you walk into."

With more than 180 graduating seniors, Canyon Ridge saw 23 students completing an Associates Degree along with their high school diploma. Thirty students had also been recognized by the National Honor Society.

Class Vice President Madison Enders and Class Activity Coordinator Caleb Lewis announced the senior gift to the school would be a new Mascot costume to replace the current one, which has seen many years of hard use.

