WATCH NOW: Canyon Ridge High School class of '22 is inspired and accomplished

Senior Jennifer Ortega takes her seat after speaking during graduation Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Senior Braden Clark carries a construction cone back to his seat during graduation Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. Superintendent Brady Dickinson gave the come to Clark and another senior as an inside joke after Dickinson found the cone at his front door.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Seniors graduate Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Seniors embrace one another before they head off to graduation Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — The graduating class of Canyon Ridge High School received their diplomas during an outdoor commencement ceremony before a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday night at Riverhawk Stadium.
In the commencement address given by Chance Requa, students were encouraged to look after each themselves and each other.
Rather than passing words of wisdom from old to young, Requa, who is a beloved substitute, wresting coach, and school personality, said he wanted to share some advice that had been found in a book belonging to the senior class president from a neighboring school whose life had been tragically cut short.
"Eliminate the doubt," he said. "Don't be so hard on yourself. You do not have to be perfect. This is where you're meant to be."
Requa further encouraged the graduates to savor the summer after graduation, a period of time he said was second to none.
"I want you to explore, have fun, make mistakes, be safe," Requa said. "But I want you to put yourself first and do so knowing what a wonderful and beautiful support group you have around you, most of whom are in attendance tonight."
Before the ceremony could conclude, graduating senior Ella Oberg instructed the class to transition their tassel from right to left.
"I invite you to grab your tassel on the right," Oberg said. "But before you turn it, please make a promise to yourself that you will lead lives like you have led here and will continue to inspire anyone in any room that you walk into."
With more than 180 graduating seniors, Canyon Ridge saw 23 students completing an Associates Degree along with their high school diploma. Thirty students had also been recognized by the National Honor Society.
Class Vice President Madison Enders and Class Activity Coordinator Caleb Lewis announced the senior gift to the school would be a new Mascot costume to replace the current one, which has seen many years of hard use.
Opinion: When politicians echo Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes' famous observation about "shouting 'fire' in a crowded theater," it typically means they are trying to justify unconstitutional speech restrictions. So it was with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's comments after the racist mass shooting that killed 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store on Saturday.
Opinion: The outcome of the primary election had to be a serious blow to the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF). Many of the politicians who have danced to its tune in recent years went down to defeat, including Janice McGeachin, Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon, Branden Durst, Ron Nate, Karey Hanks and Chad Christensen.
Senior Braden Clark carries a construction cone back to his seat during graduation Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls. Superintendent Brady Dickinson gave the come to Clark and another senior as an inside joke after Dickinson found the cone at his front door.