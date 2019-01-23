TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Lottery is holding an event at the Twin Falls Maverik to announce the person who won a $1 million raffle.
We will have live video of the announcement on this page and on Facebook beginning at 11:30 a.m.
The ticket was sold in Twin Falls County and matched the numbers to win on Jan. 3. Two tickets that night also won $10,000; one was sold in Twin Falls County and the other in Canyon County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.