Idaho Lottery logo
(Courtesy image)

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Lottery is holding an event at the Twin Falls Maverik to announce the person who won a $1 million raffle.

We will have live video of the announcement on this page and on Facebook beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The ticket was sold in Twin Falls County and matched the numbers to win on Jan. 3. Two tickets that night also won $10,000; one was sold in Twin Falls County and the other in Canyon County.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
2
0
0

Tags

Load comments