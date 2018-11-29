LEWISTON (AP) — The Washington Department of Ecology has fined a Lewiston, Idaho-based company $189,000 for an oil spill at a facility in Wenatchee, Washington.
The government agency says a corroded underground pipe at the Coleman Oil plant allowed the fuel to contaminate nearby soil and groundwater, seeping into the Columbia River. The Department of Ecology said in a news release that the property is now considered a toxic cleanup site, and total fines and damages related to the spill are expected to reach more than $1 million.
The Lewiston Tribune reports the agency cited Coleman Oil for negligence and for failing to monitor levels in the 20,000-gallon, above-ground storage tanks connected to the corroded pipe.
In addition to the fine, the company must reimburse the state $213,400 for its spill response costs, plus an additional assessment to cover some damages. Coleman Oil has the option to appeal.
Officials at Coleman Oil could not be immediately reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.