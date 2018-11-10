SANDPOINT (AP) — A Washington man accused in the stabbing death of a Washington cabdriver in northern Idaho has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
The Bonner County Daily Bee reports that 21-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman pleaded guilty Friday. Prosecutors dropped their pursuit of the death penalty as part of the plea deal.
Police say Coleman in August 2017 called a cab and 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh of Spokane picked him up at Spokane International Airport.
Authorities say Coleman told police he became homicidal and bought a knife during a stop at a store.
Singh stopped in Kootenai, Idaho, when it became clear Coleman didn’t have a destination. Police say Coleman then stabbed Singh, who died at the scene.
A two-day sentencing hearing for Coleman is scheduled for Jan. 3.
