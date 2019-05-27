MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Wildfire responders in Western Washington — including Skagit County — are preparing for a particularly bad wildfire season.
With less precipitation than normal so far in 2019 and snowpack in the North Cascades depleting rapidly, conditions are already abnormally dry and much of the western side of the state has been declared in or at risk of drought.
“It’s going to be a dry summer and any outdoor burns are going to be risky,” Skagit County Deputy Fire Marshal Mark Anderson said. “We saw that in March.”
During an unusually dry March, 21 outdoor burns in the county got out of control.
Skagit County Deputy Fire Marshal Bonnie LaCount said the largest escalated into a 21-acre fire in the Rockport area. The second largest was a 5-acre, wind-driven fire in Clear Lake.
“That’s very uncharacteristic for that time of season,” Anderson said of the number and severity of the March fires. “March through May there’s generally enough rain and humidity to keep things wet.”
The state Department of Natural Resources — the state’s leading wildfire response force — fought 54 fires statewide in March, according to a news release. All but one was in Western Washington.
Skagit County Fire District 9 Chief Brett Berg said in his more than 30 years as a firefighter, he hasn’t seen conditions so dry this early.
“We’ve had dry seasons before, don’t get me wrong, but we haven’t had them this early,” said Berg, who was also chief of Fire District 9 in Clear Lake at the time of the 5-acre fire. “I am worried.”
Skagit County Fire District 14 Chief Dave Skrinde, who as the county’s all-hazard coordinator determines which county and city firefighting resources should be devoted to incidents as they happen, said he also has concerns about the early fires and the forecast for the May-August wildfire season.
“Scared,” he said. “That’s my gut feeling.”
Skrinde said his Alger-area department even fought a wildfire in February, while there was snow on the ground.
LaCount said the weather in February essentially freeze-dried vegetation throughout the county, establishing early fuel for fires.
